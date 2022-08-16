Man armed with crossbow, hatchet and sword at former partner’s house, court hears

Robert Blake was remanded on bail by Judge John King at Dublin District Court. Photograph: Dave Meehan/The Irish Times

An “agitated” Dublin man was armed with a crossbow, hatchet and sword during an incident at his former partner’s home, a court has heard.

Gardai arrested Robert Blake (47) from Ratoath Road, Finglas, following an incident in Lusk, in north Co Dublin on Monday night.

He appeared before Judge John King at Dublin District Court on Tuesday where he faces charges of with possessing weapons and producing articles “capable of inflicting serious injury”, damaging a door with a hatchet, being intoxicated in public and breaching the peace.

Garda Tiberir Badireanu told the court the accused made no reply to the charges. The arresting officer objected to bail, citing witness intimidation fears.

Judge King noted that directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions were required, and the garda believed there would be additional charges.

The court heard that Mr Blake had previously lived in Lusk, next door to his former partner.

At about 11.30pm on Monday, it was alleged that he saw her through her window and became “agitated” before he started shouting and damaging her front door “with a hatchet”.

The contested bail hearing was told he also had a crossbow, sword and wooded baton.

The court heard gardaí arrested him a short distance away.

Garda Badireanu said Mr Blake still had “a hatchet, crossbow, a wooden baton and a sword” at the time of arrest.

The officer told the court he observed a cut in the wood of the woman’s front door.

Garda Badireanu said the accused had lived next door, and it was feared he would intimidate her. However, under cross-examination, he accepted the man no longer resided there or in that area.

The alleged injured party could not attend the proceedings, the garda said.

Defence solicitor Fergal Boyle argued that there was no hard evidence that his client would intimidate his former partner, adding that he did not have the opportunity to cross-examine her. He added that Mr Blake agreed to obey a range of bail conditions.

Judge King remanded him on €300 bail to appear at Swords District Court in October for directions from the DPP and “possible further charges”.

Legal aid was granted to Mr Blake.