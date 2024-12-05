Woman found in serious condition after suspected assault in Newbridge

Gardaí believe the assault happened sometime between 11pm on Tuesday night and 8.15am on Wednesday morning. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Gardaí are appealing witness after a woman was found unconscious and with serious injuries in a car park in Co Kildare on Wednesday morning.

Investigators believe the woman was the victim of a serious assault at some point during the night or early morning. She has been brought to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment.

Gardaí believe the assault happened sometime between 11pm on Tuesday night and 8.15am on Wednesday morning.

She was found in St Conleth’s Car Park on Main Street, Newbridge shortly after 8am. Gardaí and paramedics attended the scene soon afterwards.

An incident room has been established at Newbridge Garda station and a senior investigating officer has been appointed to oversee the case. No arrests have been made.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone present in the area on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning and who may have relevant information to come forward.

“Persons with mobile phone or dash cam footage are asked to make this available,” the Garda said in a statement.

Those with information can contact Newbridge Garda station on 045 440 180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.