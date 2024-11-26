Brexit has created ‘new barriers’ for women fleeing domestic violence cross-Border

The report said collaboration between the PSNI and the Garda continues, but they 'cannot continue pursuit of a suspect crossing the Border'. Photograph: iStock

Brexit has introduced “significant uncertainty” and “presented new barriers” for women fleeing domestic violence cross-Border, a new report has found.

On Tuesday the National Women’s Council (NWC) and Women’s Aid Federation NI (WAFNI) published a report entitled North South Co-operation to Tackle Violence Against Women.

Under the Belfast Agreement, several mechanisms and institutions were set up to facilitate cross-Border co-operation across the island of Ireland including initiatives for improved cross-Border policing.

The report said collaboration between the PSNI and the Garda continues, but there were barriers, and they “cannot for example include continuing pursuit of a suspect crossing the Border”.

“While cross-Border co-operation between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland remains critical, the loss of EU mechanisms such as the European Protection Order and ongoing jurisdictional challenges mean that victims-survivors are often left in vulnerable and precarious situations and service provider feel their hands are tied,” the report said.

“This is especially critical for women in Border areas, where the nearest and most accessible services – both geographically and logistically – are often across the Border.”

The report, which was produced with the support of the Department of Foreign Affairs, through the Shared Island Civic Society Fund, found there were “significant differences” in accessing longer term housing between the two jurisdictions.

In Northern Ireland those at risk of homelessness due to domestic violence were eligible for the homelessness register and social housing, a provision that did not exist in the Republic of Ireland, the report said.

In both jurisdictions, access to legal aid remained “another significant challenge”, the report added, with some victims-survivors left “without sufficient resources to navigate the legal process”.

In Northern Ireland, domestic homicide reviews are carried out which assess how local professionals and organisations interacted with individuals who died as a result of suspected domestic violence. However, there is no equivalent in the South.

While up North, there is a lasting impact of the conflict that affects domestic violence. According to the report, perpetrators of violence against women and girls who have known paramilitary connections often “wield an implicit form of protection within their communities”.

“This association with paramilitary groups can act as a powerful deterrent for survivors and witnesses, making it incredibly difficult for victims-survivors to speak out.”

Orla O’Connor, director of the National Women’s Council, said there was an “epidemic of violence of women” both sides of the Border.

“There are multiple barriers to accessing supports, particularly for certain groups like migrant women, disabled women, and Traveller and Roma women. These difficulties can be compounded if women who live on the Border attempt to access services over the Border, which may be closer to them. Brexit has only added to the complexities here.”