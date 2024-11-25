Two arrested in connection with discovery of body in Wexford

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the discovery of the body of a man in his 40s in Gorey, Co Wexford in July.
An investigation was launched by gardaí following the discovery of the body on the afternoon of July 21st at a residence in the Clonattin area of Wexford.
A man (50s) and a woman (40s) were arrested on Monday by investigating gardaí and are being detained at garda stations in the Co Wexford area.
They were arrested for alleged offences contrary to Section 7(2) of the Criminal Law Act, 1997.
The investigation is being led by a senior investigation officer.
