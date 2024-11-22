Jo Jo Dullard ‘had no one to help her’ on night she vanished but public can ‘help her now’, family urge

Land near Grangecon, Co Wicklow has been searched in recent weeks in an attempt to locate Jo Jo Dullard’s body or any evidence relevant to her case. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

The family of Jo Jo Dullard have thanked the public for their support as the garda search for the missing and presumed murdered Co Kilkenny woman continues.

Ms Dullard (21) was last seen at about 11.37pm on November 9th, 1995 in Moone, Co Kildare while trying to make her way home to Callan.

She had missed the last direct bus back to Kilkenny and had been hitching lifts from Naas after managing to get a bus that far. She spoke to a friend from a public phone in Moone and told her a car had stopped and she was going to get a lift. This was the last contact she had with anyone.

Land near Grangecon, Co Wicklow has been searched in recent weeks in an attempt to locate Ms Dullard’s body or any evidence to show that she may have been there. A man in his 50s was arrested in connection with her murder but he was released without charge 10 days ago.

Gardaí upgraded the investigation into her disappearance to a murder inquiry in October 2020. A site at Usk Little – a woodland area on the Kildare/Wicklow border – was searched by gardaí at that point after fresh information came to light.

In their first comments since the latest search began, the extended Dullard family posted on an official Jo Jo Dullard Facebook page, saying they appreciated the support of members of the public and gardaí.

“We really feel that both our local community and the country as a whole have been behind us every step of the way,” they said. “We cannot put into words how much we appreciate and cherish this support. Please keep JoJo in your prayers and keep the candle of Hope burning to help her find her way home.”

They said Ms Dullard was “all alone and had no one to help her” on the night she was last seen but that the public can “help her now”.

“JoJo has suffered enough and deserves to be laid to rest beside her Mam and Dad.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Naas Garda station on (045) 884 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.