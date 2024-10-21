Gardaí arrest man following hit and run in Clondalkin that left pedestrian with serious injuries

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Gardaí investigating a serious injury to a pedestrian following a collision with a van in Clondalkin in Dublin on Sunday afternoon have made an arrest in connection with the incident. The road traffic collision occurred on Cloverhill Road at about 1.45pm on Sunday.

It involved a male pedestrian and a van. The pedestrian (20s) was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries. He remains in hospital and is said to be in a serious condition. The van failed to remain at the scene.

Gardaí said a man was arrested on Sunday night and is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in South Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said. They are appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact Roananstown Garda station on (01) 6667700, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.