Gardaí investigating discovery of suspected explosive device in Limerick

The device was found to be non-viable. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Gardaí are investigating after the discovery of a suspected explosive device found close to houses at Pike Avenue, Garryowen, in Limerick City.

Gardaí placed a security cordon around the area and an army Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit (EOD) conducted an assessment of the device which is understood to have been a grenade type device.

A Defence Forces spokesman confirmed that “early this morning, bomb disposal experts from the Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team responded to a request for assistance from An Garda Síochána in relation to a suspected explosive device found in the Limerick city area.

“A cordon was put in place for the security and protection of residents in the area. Following an assessment of the device the EOD team it was found that the device was non-viable and has been handed over to AGS (A Garda Siochana) for investigation,” the army spokesman said.

READ MORE

The scene has now been reopened and the Defence Forces operation has concluded.

The army spokesman also issued a warning that “is not permitted to use photographs or imagery where the faces or any identifiable features of any members of the EOD team may be visible, for reasons of operational and personal security”.

Gardaí have been asked for comment.

More to follow ...