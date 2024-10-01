Man produces gun in Rathcoole, Co Dublin, during dispute outside pub

Gardaí are investigating an incident during which a gun was used the threaten people outside a pub in Rathcoole. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Gardaí are investigating a disturbance outside a pub in Co Dublin last weekend during which a gun was produced. Although no shots appear to have been fired, and there were no injuries, the gun was used by a man to threaten others on the street in Rathcoole.

The public disorder incident involving the firearm occurred at about 10pm on Saturday. Although gardaí were alerted by other people in the area and rushed to the scene, all of the men had dispersed and no gun was recovered.

However, as what appeared to be a firearm was brandished in a threatening manner, gardaí have launched an investigation and were trying to trace the men involved. They have examined CCTV, including of vehicles in Rathcoole around the time.

Gardaí in Clondalkin, who are investigating the case, have also appealed for witnesses to come forward, releasing some details in the hope it would prompt witnesses to contact them.

“Gardaí responded to reports of a male armed with a firearm threatening three individuals during a public order incident outside a licensed premises on Main Street in Rathcoole, Co Dublin,” the Garda said.

“On arrival of gardaí, those involved had left the immediate area and no firearm was recovered. It is understood that no shots were fired and there were no reports of injuries. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.”

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Rathcoole area between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on Saturday to come forward, including motorists who may have been recording dashcam footage.