Patrick Nugent: Why are gardaí exhuming a body in a cold case from 1984?

Forensic officers at the scene of the exhumation of Patrick Nugent at Feenagh Cemetery, Co Clare, as part of a fresh investigation into the death of the 23-year-old, who died in the early hours of February 11th, 1984 after he was found lying on the ground in a car park at Bunratty Folk Park. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The remains of Pat Nugent, who died in Co Clare in February 1984, are being exhumed with gardaí having opened a fresh investigation into the case.

What happened on the night?

Mr Nugent died after a violent and unexplained incident following a party in Bunratty Castle. Nobody was ever convicted in connection with his death, but his family have kept up their campaign to find out what happened for more than 40 years. They are being represented by human rights solicitor Kevin Winters of KRW LAW.

Do gardaí know something from back then?

The 23-year-old, from Sixmilebridge, had been working as a banqueting manager at a 40th wedding anniversary party on the night of his death. At about 4am only a dozen guests remained when loud noises were heard coming from a courtyard. Mr Nugent, who had just announced no more drinks would be served, was found badly injured and later died in hospital from what a postmortem found were crush injuries.

Mr Nugent was struck by one car, and possible crushed against a second parked vehicle. However, evidence from the time also suggests he was struck by a person (or persons) unknown and then hit by a vehicle.

Bunratty Castle in Co Clare. Patrick Nugent, 23, died in the early hours of February 11th, 1984 after he was found lying on the ground in a car park at the adjacent Bunratty Folk Park. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

What happened when the case was investigated initially?

An inquest jury in 1985 found Mr Nugent died “accidentally” after being struck by persons unknown and then, when he was down, being struck by a car. However, the jurors were “far from satisfied as to the circumstances” in which the fatal injuries were sustained and called for the Department of Justice to examine the case. The jury believed there had been a suppression of evidence by some witnesses. The gardaí also investigated the case as a manslaughter.

Was anyone ever charged?

Yes. William Ryan, a chef at nearby Shannon Airport, who was celebrating his wedding anniversary that night, was charged with Mr Nugent’s manslaughter and with dangerous driving causing death. He was later acquitted. It emerged in court that Mr Ryan, who is now dead, gave three different statements to gardaí. Two off-duty gardaí were at the party. At his trial, Mr Ryan said he would have to accept there was evidence suggesting his car hit Mr Nugent, but he insisted he did not kill the deceased.

A Garda cold case review was also conducted and now a new criminal investigation has resulted in the Patrick Nugent’s body being exhumed. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Why is this case back in the news now?

A review was previously carried out by District Court judge Patrick Clyne, who raised a number of matters for further investigation. A Garda cold case review was also conducted and now a new criminal investigation has resulted in the dead man’s body being exhumed.

Could exhuming his body now reveal anything the initial postmortem did not?

It is hoped, for example, that it could determine if blows inflicted on Mr Nugent before he was hit by the car played a bigger role in his death than believed. Gardaí are also hopeful witnesses who might have been unwilling to speak out back in 1984 may feel more free to do so now.