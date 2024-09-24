Bunratty death: Gardaí interviewing guests and staff at wedding anniversary party 40 years ago

Forensic officers at the scene of the exhumation of Patrick Nugent at Feenagh Cemetery, County Clare, as part of a fresh investigation into his death at Bunratty Folk Park. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A senior Garda said on Tuesday that he wants “clarity” for the Nugent family into the circumstances of the death of Patrick Nugent (23), 40 years ago at The Barn, Bunratty Castle, Co Clare.

At a press briefing outside Shannon Garda station on Tuesday morning, Insp David Finnerty said that the Garda investigation is treating Mr Nugent’s death “as though it happened yesterday”.

Insp Finnerty said: “We want to bring clarity for the Nugent family and also want to investigate the matter thoroughly.”

As part of the investigation, gardaí were today carrying out the “sensitive operation” of exhuming Mr Nugent’s remains from his grave at Feenagh burial ground near the Co Clare village of Sixmilebridge.

Insp Finnerty told reporters that the exhumation “will be carried out expeditiously and respectfully”.

A forensic anthropologist, Dr Laureen Buckley, is assisting with the exhumation while assistant State Pathologist Dr Hedi Okkers is to carry out a formal State postmortem.

Insp Finnerty said: “It is hoped that advances in technology and investigative techniques will progress this investigation 40 years later and present fresh opportunity to this investigation team.”

The move to exhume the remains of Mr Nugent follows the new Garda investigation into his death gathering, reviewing and re-examining all available material while utilising advances in modern day investigative techniques.

Insp Finnerty wouldn’t be drawn, for operational reasons, when asked what new information gardaí may have learned that has prompted today’s exhumation.

Inspector David Pinerty stands beside photographs on display of Patrick Nugent, 23, as he makes a fresh appeal for information at Shannon Garda Station into his death. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

He said that the new Garda investigation team at Shannon Garda station “are currently in the process of interviewing witnesses who attended the party” that took place on the night of February 10th/11th at Bunratty in 1984.

Insp Finnerty said that there are around 100 witnesses and they will all be interviewed in time but declined to state how many have been interviewed to date.

Insp Finnerty acknowledged the challenges investigating the circumstances of a death which occurred 40 years ago but said that every investigation is faced with challenges.

He said: “The primary focus of this investigation is the victim, Patrick Nugent and his family. Patrick’s family deserve to know, and to bring closure to what happened to Patrick on the night of the 10th and 11th February 1984.”

Patrick Nugent (23) who died in unexplained circumstances in Bunratty in February 1984

He called on those present on the night or those who may know people who did so to share any information they have.

He added: “There may still be persons, who have information on Patrick’s death, either at the time or subsequently, and who haven’t yet spoken to gardaí, or may have spoken to gardaí but were not in a position to tell everything that they know; I am appealing to those persons, 40 years later, to please come forward and speak to the investigation team.”

He said: “I finally appeal to any person who may have information relative to Patrick’s death not to assume we know and/or that it has limited value. Let us make that decision. I cannot reiterate that enough.”

Mr Nugent was working as banquet manager in Bunratty Folk Park, Bunratty, at a 40th wedding anniversary party for William and Chrissy Ryan.

In the early morning at around 4am, an incident occurred in the car park of The Barn during which her sustained serious injuries.

In 1985, William Ryan, who was head chef with Aer Rianta at Shannon Airport, was charged with the manslaughter of Mr Nugent and with dangerous driving, but acquitted. Mr Ryan is now deceased.

The inquest into Mr Nugent’s death found that he had severe internal abdominal injuries consistent with being crushed, or inflicted while he was in a crouched or squatting position.

To date no other person has been charged in relation to the death of Patrick Nugent.