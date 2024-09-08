Man (24) charged following stabbing outside Cork city centre cafe

Aaron Bohane was charged with assault causing harm to Mr Sheehan at Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork. File photograph of Oliver Plunkett Street: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

A 24-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged in connection to an assault on a man with a weapon outside a cafe in Cork city centre on Friday.

Aaron Bohane, a native of Ballincollig but currently of no fixed address, was charged with two offences in relation to the attack on Gavin Sheehan (38) at around 5pm on Friday.

Mr Bohane was charged with assault causing harm to Mr Sheehan at Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork on September 6th contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

He was also charged with producing a bladed weapon while committing an offence, namely assault causing harm contrary to Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons 1990.

Det Garda Joe Crowley of Anglesea Street Garda station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court that Mr Bohane made no reply to either charge after caution.

Insp Clodagh O’Sullivan said that gardaí were seeking a remand in custody and defence barrister, Elaine Audley BL said that her client was making no application for bail at this point.

However, Mr Bohane was reserving his position regarding seeking bail and may make an application for bail at a later stage, Ms Audley told the court.

Insp O’Sullivan said that gardaí were seeking a remand in custody until Wednesday and Judge Philip O’Leary remanded Mr Bohane in custody until September 11th to appear by video link.

Ms Audley applied for free legal aid for her client, pointing out that he was currently unemployed and in receipt of social welfare and Judge O’Leary granted him free legal aid.