Cocaine worth an estimated €7.2m was seized at Rosslare Europort

Cocaine worth an estimated €7.2 million was seized at Rosslare Europort, Co Wexford, on Thursday.
The seizure was made by Revenue officers as part of an intelligence-led operation and amounted to approximately 104kgs of the drug.
The seizure was made as part of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s customs service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.
Two men, one aged in his forties and the other in his fifties, were arrested on Friday by gardaí following the seizure.
Olympics day 15 as it happened: Ireland’s 4x400m women’s relay team finish fourth
First-time visitors to Ireland: ‘Some people have saved up all their lives to come here’
Eamon Dunphy: ‘Roy Keane has become a professional controversialist, something people used to accuse me of’
After 30 years of relative success, is Dublin city going backwards again?
They are currently being detained pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Garda stations eastern region and southern region.
The seizure marks the second major win for gardaí at the port over recent days.
More than €16 million of cannabis was seized by gardaí and Revenue officials at Rosslare Europort on Saturday.
About 783kg of herbal cannabis and 70kg of cannabis resin were discovered with assistance of Revenue’s X-ray scanner and a detector dog.
The suspected illegal drugs were discovered when Revenue officers, with the assistance of gardaí, stopped and searched an unaccompanied freight unit which had been taken off a ferry from Bilbao, Spain.
The drugs are subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis