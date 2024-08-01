Woman arrested in connection to fatal assault in Kerry village

A woman has been arrested in relation to the fatal assault of Gerard Kennelly in Co Kerry in May. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A woman has been arrested in relation to the fatal assault of a man in Co Kerry in May.

Gerard Kennelly (44) died following an attack in Knockanure in the early hours of this morning, Monday May 27th, 2024.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the assault in the village, near Listowel, at approximately 12.30am.

Mr Kennelly was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was brought to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry for a postmortem.

The deceased was a local man from a farming background. It is understood he spent a number of years in Australia, where a number of his siblings still reside. He is survived by his parents.

On Thursday, gardaí arrested a woman aged in her 20s in connection with the investigation. She is being detained for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in Kerry.

She is the third person arrested by investigating gardaí.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested shortly after Mr Kennelly’s death.

One man, Kieran Brady (35) of Athea in Co Limerick has since appeared in Listowel District Court charged with the manslaughter of Mr Kennelly.