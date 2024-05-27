Man (30s) arrested after another man dies in suspected assault in Co Kerry

An incident room has been established at Listowel Garda station to investigate the fatal alleged assault

A man has been arrested following a fatal alleged assault in Knockanure, Co Kerry, on Monday.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the suspected assault in the Knockanure village area, near Listowel, at approximately 12.30am.

A man, aged in his 40s, was found with fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been brought to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry for a postmortem.

A man in his 30s has been arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in Kerry.

The local coroner has been informed and the services of the State Pathologist have been requested, while the scene is currently being preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the inquiry, and an incident room has been established at Listowel Garda station.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information.

“Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Knockanure village between 12am and 1am and may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make this available.

“Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Listowel Garda station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800, 666 111 or any Garda station,” a Garda spokesman said.