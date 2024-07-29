Police and firefighters come under attack during disorder in Belfast

The PSNI said there were no reports of any injuries but one of its cars sustained damage. File photograph: PA Wire

Police and firefighters came under attack during a bout of disorder in Belfast.

PSNI officers attended the scene at the Lower Falls at around 10pm on Sunday night following reports of a large crowd gathering in the area.

The Fire Service attended to extinguish a fire that had been lit in an industrial bin.

During the incident, masonry and other items were thrown at police and fire service personnel.

The crowd dispersed by about 11pm.

The PSNI said there were no reports of any injuries but one of its cars sustained damage.

Officers appealed for anyone with information to come forward.