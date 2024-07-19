Two men arrested in Louth in operation targetting organised crime

Two men aged in their 30s have been arrested following searches at a number of premises in Co Louth on Friday.

Gardaí continue to carry out such searches as part of an operation targeting organised criminal activity.

“The searches, which remain ongoing this evening, are being led by members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau with the support of gardaí attached to the Louth Divisional Crime Unit, Louth Drugs Unit, the Garda Armed Support Unit as well as the Garda Dog Unit,” a statement from the Garda Press Office said.

The two men were arrested under organised crime legislation and are being detained at a Garda station in the county.

