Suspected arson attack on planned student accommodation site in Limerick

Gardaí said today they were investigating a suspected arson attack at a building earmarked for student accommodation in Limerick overnight.

Fire fighters attached to Limerick City and County Fire Service responded to the blaze shortly after 10pm at the former Railway Hotel, Parnell Street, a historic three-storey building located adjacent to the city’s bus and railway Sstation.

Gardaí are operating on the theory that the fire at the listed property, which dates back to 1871, was “possibly started maliciously” a source said.

Gardaí said they were aware of “disinformation” on social media which claimed the building may have been earmarked for use as an accommodation centre for immigrants.

The former hotel, which has lain derelict for the past decade, received planning permission earlier this month for the development of up to 116 student apartments in response to a student accommodation crisis in the city.

The building was purchased last March with a guide price €1.75 million by a buyer believed to be from Co Tipperary and who has a background in the accommodation and hostelry trade.

In a statement, the Garda Press Office said: “Gardaí are investigating a criminal damage incident which occurred at a vacant premises on Parnell St in Limerick on Thursday night, 18th July 2024.”

“The fire was brought under control by fire services. No injuries have been reported.

“An Garda Síochána is aware of misinformation, disinformation and rumour in relation to the use or proposed use of the building.”

“In general, it is a matter for IPAS to comment on whether specific locations may or may not be planned to be used for IPAS accommodation.”

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth (DCEDIY), which operates the IPAS service, has been asked for comment.