Man (70s) seriously injured after shots fired at house in Longford

Gardaí preserved the scene of the shooting at Springlaw, Longford on Wednesday evening to allow for a technical examination to be carried out. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man in his 70s was left with serious injuries after shots were fired at a house in Longford town on Wednesday.

The incident occured at around 7.50pm in the Springlawn estate.

The injured man was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar with injuries which gardaí described as “serious but non life threatening”.

One local source said the assailants fired shots through a front window of the house before leaving the scene by car.

READ MORE

Cllr Seamus Butler, who lives in Longford town, condemned the violence.

“These people are not about the law,” he said. “I hope and pray that the prepetrators are brought to justice.”

The Fianna Fáil politician described Springlawn as “quiet a settled estate” and said “there’s been no trouble there in a long number of years”.

Gardaí preserved the scene of the shooting on Wednesday evening to allow for a technical examination to be carried out.

“Enquiries are ongoing and no further information is available at this time,” a spokesman said.