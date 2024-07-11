Antoinette Smith murder: Gardaí renew appeal over killing of woman last seen in 1987

Gardaí investigating the murder of Antoinette Smith have renewed an appeal for information. Photograph: Garda/PA Wire

Gardaí investigating the murder of Antoinette Smith have renewed their appeal for information 37 years after she was last seen alive.

The remains of Ms Smith (27), who was last seen on O’Connell Street in Dublin city, were discovered at Glendoo Mountain, near the Lemass monument and close to Glencree-Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, on April 3rd, 1988.

Det Insp Seamus Ryan at Bray Garda station said gardaí “firmly believe that there are people out there who have information concerning Antoinette’s murder”.

“We are appealing to them to come forward and speak with us about any detail that they may know. No matter the passage of time or how insignificant they might think that it is, it could potentially help us in our work to solve this case.

“Antoinette’s two daughters, Lisa and Rachel, deserve to see justice for those responsible for taking their mother from them at such a young age,” he said.

Ms Smith was last seen on July 11th , 1987 , after attending a David Bowie concert in Slane Co Meath with a friend.

The pair returned to Dublin by bus, arriving at Parnell Square at around 11pm before attending the La Mirage Discotheque on Parnell Street.

Gardaí in Bray, Co Wicklow, investigating the murder said the friends met two men they knew while in the club and remained with them until they left at 2am.

After Ms Smith’s friend left, she remained with the two men and walked with them to the taxi rank on O’Connell Street from where the men took a taxi to Ballymun.

Ms Smith continued to walk by the Gresham Hotel on O’Connell Street towards O’Connell Bridge and was subsequently reported missing to gardaí by her husband.

The mother of two young children, who were seven and four at the time, remained missing for nine months until her remains were discovered on Glendoo Mountain.

Gardaí are appealing to those who may have information since 1987, or who have received information in the intervening years, to come forward.

They are urging people who 37 years on may wish to come forward to do so, “especially if relationships/associations may have changed over the years”.

“Gardaí are anxious to assure the public that they will treat anyone assisting the investigation in a sensitive manner. Anyone with information can contact gardaí in Bray at 01 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” a Garda spokeswoman said.