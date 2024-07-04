More than 40 Garda members convicted or given probation over last decade

More than 40 members of An Garda Síochána have been convicted in court or faced the Probation Act over the last 10 years, new figures released by the Department of Justice show. Photograph: Alan Betson

More than 40 members of An Garda Síochána have been convicted in court or faced the Probation Act over the last 10 years, new figures released by the Department of Justice show.

The information was released to Green Party TD Patrick Costello under parliamentary questions, and follows the disclosure by the Defence Forces that 68 personnel have been the subject of a conviction.

In response to questions, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee told Mr Costello that the “vast majority” of the 14,000 members of An Garda Síochána “uphold the values of the organisation and serve the State with integrity each and every day”.

“Of course, for the public to have absolute confidence in An Garda Síochána, they must have faith that when the law is broken by the people entrusted with upholding it, the same laws and processes will be applied without fear or favour to those who wear a uniform as anyone who doesn’t.”

READ MORE

She pointed that under existing law, the Garda Commissioner is responsible for the management of An Garda Síochána, including disciplinary procedures and all investigations.

“I am informed by the Garda authorities that An Garda Síochána’s Internal Affairs Section manages internal discipline cases which can result from a conviction in court from prosecutions taken by the DPP on behalf of An Garda Síochána or [the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission].

“The outcome of proceedings in each case are reported to a senior level within An Garda Síochána,” the Minister said.

Depending on the nature of the conviction recorded against a Garda member, the commissioner can pursue the dismissal or the dispensing of their services under a range of different pieces of legislation and statutory instruments.

“A garda should be suspended prior to appearing in court in respect of criminal charges that could result in a custodial sentence being imposed. I am informed by the Garda authorities that from January 1st, 2013 until June 26th, 2024, court outcomes were recorded against 42 members on suspension. This includes convictions and findings of guilt in which the Probation Act was applied,” Ms McEntee said.

Of those 42 members, 14 were dismissed, 20 resigned, six retired, one was medically discharged, and one was subject to compulsory retirement, Mr Costello was told.

“Resignations, retirements and medical discharges occurred either in advance of the date of conviction or shortly after the conviction, which can impact on the conclusion of a potential dismissal,” Ms McEntee said.