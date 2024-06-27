Teenager dies after bus and electric scooter collide in Waterford city

Gardaí appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident, particularly those with dash-cam footage, to contact Waterford Garda Station. Photograph: iStock

A teenager has died and another has been seriously injured following an incident involving a bus and an electric scooter in Waterford city.

Gardaí said the collision happened at around 1.10am on Thursday on the R680 Cork Road.

“One person travelling on the e-scooter, a male youth in his teens, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the force said in a statement. “Another male youth in his teens who was also travelling on the e-scooter was taken to Waterford University Hospital with serious injuries.

“The driver of the bus was uninjured. He was the sole occupant of this vehicle.”

The Cork Road in Waterford was closed from the South East Technological University to the ring road on Thursday morning to allow for a technical examination to be carried out by Garda forensic collision investigators. Local diversions have been put in place.

Gardaí appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident, particularly those with dash-cam footage, to contact Waterford Garda station on (051) 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

The teenager is the 91st person to die on the State’s roads so far this year, an increase of nine on the same period last year.