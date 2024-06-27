Second teenage boy dies after bus and electric scooter collide in Waterford city

A second teenager has died after sustaining injuries in a crash with a bus while riding an escooter in the early hours of Thursday morning in Waterford. While the boy driving the scooter was pronounced dead at the scene, the other teenager survived the immediate aftermath of the crash and was taken to hospital.

However, the Garda confirmed on Thursday afternoon he had also died, with gardaí in the city now investigating a double fatality incident.

The bus involved in the crash remained at the scene on Thursday, with the windscreen smashed, apparently from the force of collision that claimed the lives of the two victims.

The boy who died at the scene, and who was driving the escooter, lived locally and it is understood he was 15 years of age.

Gardaí said they attended the scene of the crash on the R680 Cork Road in Waterford City just before 2.10am on Thursday.

“One person travelling on the escooter, a male youth in his teens, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” a Garda statement on Thursday afternoon said.

“A second male youth in his teens, who was also travelling on the escooter was taken to Waterford University Hospital with serious injuries. He passed away from his injuries earlier this afternoon.”

Gardaí sealed off the scene of the crash, with the bus remaining in situ through the night and into Thursday. A technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators has been completed and the road has since reopened.

Garda family liaison officers have also been assigned to provide support to the families of the deceased teenagers. Gardaí were also appealing to anyone, including those with dashcam footage, who were in the area around the time of the crash to come forward.

They were particularly keen to speak to road users on the Cork Road in Waterford City between 1.45am and 2.15am to contact Waterford Garda station.

Garda sources said the cause of the crash was not yet established and it would take some time to determine what had happened.

The Cork Road in Waterford was closed from the South East Technological University to the ring road on Thursday morning to allow for a technical examination to be carried out, with diversions put in place.

The Mayor of Waterford Cllr Joe Kelly earlier described the first teenager’s death as a “tragedy”, whilst calling for more stringent escooter regulations to be put in place following a surge in the popularity of such vehicles on Irish roads. He said that escooter users are “the most vulnerable road users”.

It is understood that the 15-year-old who died at the scene of the crash was from the Ardmore Park area of the city. The popular teenager played soccer for local clubs, said Cllr Kelly.

Waterford Sinn Féin councillor John Hearne, who lives close to the scene of the collision, said that the death of the teenager was a shocking incident. He said the local community “are very tight knit and will help the family”.

Gardaí appealed to any witnesses, particularly those with dash-cam footage, to contact Waterford Garda station on (051) 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

The teenagers are the 91st and 92nd people to die on the State’s roads so far this year, an increase of 10 on the same period last year.