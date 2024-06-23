Gardaí investigating Dublin city centre assault that left man (40s) in serious condition in hospital

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred on O’Connell Street and Cathal Brugha Street in Dublin in the early hours of Sunday morning.

At about 1am, Gardaí were alerted to two incidents involving a number of individuals on Cathal Brugha Street and O’Connell Street Upper. Two suspects were arrested near the scene.

A man (40s) was taken to the Mater hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

No other injuries have been reported.

The two arrested men (20s) and (30s) are being detained at a Garda station in Dublin city Centre.

A scene is being held for examination.

Gardaí want to speak with any individuals who were in the Cathal Brugha Street area, near the Living Room Bar, between 12.40am and 1am and any individuals who were on O’Connell Street Upper near the Spar Shop/Funland/ Tourism Office, opposite the Spire, between 12.40am and 1am this morning.

Anyone who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station