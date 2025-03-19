Judge convicts prominent anti-immigration activist Philip Dwyer of trespass at International Protection centre

A judge has convicted prominent anti-immigrant activist, Philip Dwyer of trespass at what was then a new direct provision centre for International Protection (IP) applicants at Magowna House at Inch, Co Clare, in May 2023.

Imposing a €500 fine for the trespass offence on Philip Dwyer at Ennis District Court on Wednesday, Judge Alec Gabbett said that words used by Mr Dwyer to others on the grounds at Magowna House were “unkind” and “quite unseemly”.

After viewing Mr Dwyer’s video footage in court of what occurred at Magowna House on May 18th, 2023, Judge Gabbett said: “There was a certain undertone to the speech used.”

Mr Dwyer (56) of Tallaght Cross West, Tallaght, Dublin 24, had denied the trespass charge and presented video footage of his interactions at Magowna House as part of his case. Judge Gabbett said that the footage was, instead, helpful to the State’s prosecution against Mr Dwyer.

The court was told that, at the time, there were protests at Magowna House where 29 International Protection applicants were being accommodated and there were blockades on local roads which were attracting media attention.

In evidence heard previously, the manager of Magowna House, Ahlam Salman told the court that Mr Dwyer was on the property on May 18th recording and “making me and my staff feel afraid and unsafe”.

Judge Gabbett said that Mr Dwyer’s footage corroborated the State’s evidence of Ms Salman’s fear on the day and that Magowna House was no longer operating as a hotel, but rather a private property.

In the footage shown in court, Mr Dwyer can be heard saying: “These are all foreign people telling me what I can’t do in my own country.”

Mr Dwyer can be seen addressing a Ukrainian man wearing a fluorescent jacket asking: “Do you think Irish people are stupid? Do you think we are all idiots? I wouldn’t blame you, to be honest with you.”

Of the Ukrainian man, Mr Dwyer said: “He should be over in Ukraine fighting the war. He is here illegally.”

Before Judge Gabbett imposed sentence, counsel for Mr Dwyer, Ann Doyle BL said her client does not accept the verdict of the court and had instructions not to give a very detailed plea in mitigation.

Ms Doyle confirmed that the conviction would be appealed to the Circuit Court.