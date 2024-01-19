‘I always told Kobi I would bring him to Tramore’: Town mourns boy (4) at funeral homecoming

Kobi Macharia Dooly was described as 'clever and sweet' by his father. Photograph: Supplied by family

Church bells and the chirps of birds were the only sounds that echoed through the seaside town of Tramore as mourners of four-year-old Kobi Macharia Dooly walked towards Holy Cross Church for his requiem Mass on Friday.

Kobi’s little white coffin was lifted on to the shoulders of his father, Ben, and three other family members before a ceremony to celebrate his short life.

The boy, whose father is from the Waterford town, died in a tragic incident at his home in Hackney, London on Thursday, December 21st, 2023. Keziah Macharia (41), his mother, was charged with his murder before Christmas.

On Friday, the town resolved to honour his presence. It was “not the homecoming wanted or expected, but it’s a homecoming nonetheless”, Fr Richard O’Halloran told mourners.

As the ceremony began, Ben Dooly, Kobi’s father, addressed those who came to express their sympathies. “I always told Kobi I would bring him to Tramore,” he said. “The people of Tramore have absolutely wrapped a blanket of love around my family, and I really appreciate that.

“Kobi’s beautiful. I’m actually blessed to have Kobi in my life for four years and three months. I’ll always cherish that.”

Mr Dooly added: “Kobi is the strongest little boy that I know. He’s looking down on us right now.”

He added that while in difficult times, many people questioned their faith, the death of his little boy had made his belief stronger. He believes Kobi “is looking down” on him “and he’s leaving signs all over the place”.

“We had a beautiful relationship,” said Mr Dooly. “I adored him. And he adored me. He was so strong and sweet, kind and clever, and he was so funny, I just wanted you all to know that,” he said.

Mourners gather for the funeral of Kobi Macharia Dooly in Tramore

Laid out closely beside the picture of father and son, was a picture of Kobi’s favourite superhero, Spider-Man.

Fr O’Halloran said the people gathered in Tramore on Friday for one of the “most heartbreaking occasions and probably one of the most difficult that the parish has ever had to face”.

“It’s not the homecoming wanted or expected, but it’s a homecoming nonetheless and, therefore, as a family, friends and community, we treasure and honour Kobi’s presence among us,” he said.

Fr O’Halloran described Kobi as a little boy who was very much loved and adored by all who knew him.

He sympathised with Kobi’s father Ben, his grandparents, Ann and Wilf, and aunts and uncles, Liz, Zeta, Cathy, Shane, Debbie, Ger and John, his young cousins and extended family members.

“And to all Kobi’s little friends in London, we say how sorry we are on this, an indescribable loss, before us,” he added. “Kobi was a beautiful, smiling, dancing ray of light in your lives and he’s going to be missed beyond words.”

As music played, the men again lifted Kobi’s white coffin and carried him out of the church, where hundreds were gathered to share their thoughts and sympathies, including local residents, councillors and TDs.

Kobi will be laid to rest at a later time during a private burial with family and close friends.