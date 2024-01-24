Gardaí seize firearms and ammunition in ‘freak’ case of footballer shot during match

Rearcross FC in Co Tipperary, where the incident took place and the man was treated for the gunshot wound. Photograph: Google Streetview

Gardaí have seized a number of firearms and ammunition as part of an investigation into a shooting in which a man sustained a gunshot wound while playing a competitive soccer match in Rearcross, Co Tipperary, on January 6th last.

Reliable Garda sources confirmed that a male had spoken informally to gardaí in Nenagh, north Tipperary, in order to help them with their inquiries into the incident.

A number of licensed firearms, which included at least one rifle, along with ammunition, have been seized by gardaí as part of the shooting probe.

The firearms and ammunition are to be sent to the Garda Ballistics Section at Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin to be tested “to see if they are a match” for a bullet which was removed from the injured player’s arm.

READ MORE

The man was playing for Rearcross FC against Ballymackey FC in a Junior ‘B’ match in Division 2 of the Tipperary & District League under floodlights when he was shot.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene, at the Rearcross FC home ground, before taking him by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for additional treatment for the non-life-threatening gunshot injury.

Gardaí in Nenagh, who are leading the investigation, suspect the incident was a freak accident and that the man was hit by a stray bullet from a hunter’s firearm.

When asked for comment, a Garda spokesman said that “no arrests have been made, but Gardaí are now following a definite line of inquiry,” he said.

A garda source said the incident was a general reminder to people involved in hunting with firearms of the “dangers” and associated stringent “safety precautions” that are required when using firearms in open spaces.

Issuing a fresh appeal for information, Wednesday, a member of the Garda Press Office stated: “Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact Nenagh Garda station at 067-50450 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.”