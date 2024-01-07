Cash and drugs worth £350,000 recovered from car in Co Down

The PSNI has seized cash and cocaine following the search of a car in Co Down. Photograph: Getty

Around £250,000 (€290,000) in cash and cocaine valued at an estimated £100,000 was recovered following the search of a car in Co Down.

Shortly after 8.35am on Saturday, PSNI officers stopped and searched a black Seat Leon that was travelling along the A1 southbound between Hillsborough and Dromore.

During the operation, a man (24) and a woman (21) were arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property and possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

Both remained in police custody on Saturday evening.

Following the recovery of the cash and cocaine, police carried out follow-up searches in the west Belfast area, leading to the seizure of further cash and quantities of cocaine.

In a statement, the PSNI said the seizures “would undoubtedly “hit the organised criminals involved where it hurts”.