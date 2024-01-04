Jason Hennessy snr (48), shot by Christmas Eve gunman Tristan Sherry in Blanchardstown, dies

Jason Hennessy Sr, pictured in early 2023, died in hospital on Thursday after he was shot in a Christmas Eve gun attack in a Blanchardstown restaurant. Photograph: IrishPhotoDesk.ie

A man who was shot and wounded in an attack at a west Dublin restaurant on Christmas Eve has died in hospital from his injuries. Jason Hennessy snr, a Dubliner aged 48, died at the Mater Hospital on Thursday after his condition had deteriorated in recent days.

His death means gardaí investigating the attack at Browne’s Steakhouse, Main Street, Blanchardstown, are now carrying out two murder investigations. A murder inquiry had already been under way into the killing of one of the gunmen who carried out the attack, Tristan Sherry.

A 26-year-old father of one from Finglas, north Dublin, Mr Sherry was overpowered in the busy restaurant and beaten and fatally stabbed. However, he was with accomplices, who managed to flee the scene in a vehicle waiting outside.

One man has already been charged with the murder of Mr Sherry. Michael Andrecut (22) with an address at Sheephill Avenue, Blanchardstown, appeared at a special court sitting at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Saturday morning, after he was charged with murder at Blanchardstown Garda station last Friday night. He was subsequently further remanded in custody while a book of evidence is prepared.

Two other men, one a teenager, were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the investigation. They both remained in Garda custody on Thursday. Both were being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, allowing for them to be questioned for up to 24 hours without charge.

While Mr Sherry is now dead, Garda sources say the murder investigation now under way into the fatal shooting of Mr Hennessy snr, who died in hospital on Thursday, would target the other men involved in the attack just after 8pm on Christmas Eve.

Gunman Tristan Sherry. Photograph: Gofundme

The man who died on Thursday was well known to gardaí and was facing a number of criminal charges at the time of his death. He was from the Sheephill area of Blanchardstown and has a number of associates who are regarded by gardaí as dangerous criminals.

Gardaí believe Mr Hennessy snr was the target of the gunmen on Christmas Eve and that, possibly, one other man was also being targeted.

Gardaí in Blanchardstown who are investigating the two murders have secured very high quality CCTV recordings, and other footage, that was recorded at the time of the attack. However, it was unclear if that footage identified any of Mr Sherry’s accomplices, who are now under investigation for the murder of the Mr Hennessy snr.