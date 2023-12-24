Woman (20s) arrested after €301,000 of cannabis seized at Dublin Airport

A woman in her 20s was arrested on Saturday after the seizure of cannabis herb, with an estimated value of €301,000, at Dublin Airport.
The drugs were seized by Revenue officers and the woman detained by An Garda Síochána. She is currently being held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at a garda station in North Dublin.
The 15kg of drugs were discovered when the Revenue officers stopped and searched the baggage of a passenger who had travelled from San Francisco.
Investigations are ongoing.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Find The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Our In The News podcast is now published daily – Find the latest episode here