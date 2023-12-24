Woman (20s) arrested after €301,000 of cannabis seized at Dublin Airport

A woman in her 20s was arrested on Saturday after the seizure of cannabis herb, with an estimated value of €301,000, at Dublin Airport.

The drugs were seized by Revenue officers and the woman detained by An Garda Síochána. She is currently being held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at a garda station in North Dublin.

The 15kg of drugs were discovered when the Revenue officers stopped and searched the baggage of a passenger who had travelled from San Francisco.

Investigations are ongoing.