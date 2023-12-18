Cocaine valued at €1 million found on freight unit in Rosslare

Revenue officers have seized 12.5kg of cocaine with an estimated value of over €876,000 at Rosslare Europort. Photograph: Revenue

Cocaine worth almost €1 million has been seized by Revenue at the ferry port in Rosslare.

An estimated 12.5kg of the drug was discovered in a freight unit after it disembarked a ferry which had arrived from Cherbourg, France.

Revenue officers made the find on Saturday after risk profiling traffic arriving in Rosslare Europort and using its mobile X-ray scanner to search for contraband. The cocaine has an estimate value of €876,000.

One man, aged in his 50s, has been arrested by gardaí under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. He is being detained at a Garda station in Co Wexford.

Revenue said the seizure is part of its “ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity.”

The amount of drug seizures at Rosslare Europort has increased dramatically in recent years as a result of changes in smuggling methods and the impact of Brexit on trade routes. In one operation in August, Revenue seized €9 million worth of cocaine at the port.