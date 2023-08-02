More than €9m in cocaine seized at Rosslare Europort

The seizure is one of the largest of the drug on Irish soil this year. Photograph: An Garda Síochana

More than €9 million worth of cocaine was seized at Rosslare Europort on Wednesday in what was one of the largest seizures of the drug on Irish soil this year.

The drugs were recovered by Revenue customs officers when a freight unit that had disembarked a ferry at the port was stopped and searched.

A spokesman for Revenue said the search was conducted as a result of risk profiling.

Officers, assisted by Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, stopped and searched a UK-registered accompanied freight unit that had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France.

READ MORE

The drugs were discovered concealed within the refrigerated trailer.

[ People with alcohol problems increasingly combining drink and cocaine, HRB says ]

Approximately 133kg of suspected cocaine was seized by officials with an estimated value of €9.3 million.

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 30s following the seizure. He has been taken to a Garda Station in Co Wexford where he remains detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. Investigations are ongoing.