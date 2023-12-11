Woman pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in Stoneybatter, Dublin

The scene at Manor Street in Dublin where a woman died after being hit by a truck on Monday morning. Photograph: Conor Gallagher

A woman pedestrian has died after being struck by a truck in Stoneybatter, Dublin.

The incident occurred at 11.15am Monday on Manor Street on the city’s north side. The victim is believed to have been struck by a large truck which then left the scene.

The incident was initially treated by gardaí as a hit-and-run but investigators now believe the truck driver left the scene having not realised he had hit the woman.

The driver, who was uninjured, has since made himself known to gardaí and is due to be interviewed.

The scene has been sealed off and a white tent has been erected. Forensic crash investigators are due to examine the scene.

A number of emergency service vehicles, including three fire engines, attended the scene in an effort to help the woman. However, she was later pronounced dead.

Her body has been removed from the scene by ambulance to Dublin City Mortuary.

“Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on Manor St, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7 that occurred this morning, Monday 11th December 2023,” a Garda spokesman said.

The road is closed and local diversions are in place. Local businesses have been told the road is unlikely to reopen by 6pm.

Garda in Bridewell Garda station are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, including road users or pedestrians with video footage.

“Any road users or pedestrians who were on Manor Street, or the surrounding streets, this morning between 10.45am and 11.30am and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí,” said Garda headquarters.

“Anyone with information in relation to this collision is asked to contact Bridewell Garda station on 01 666 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”