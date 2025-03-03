PSNI seizes €7.9m worth of suspected drugs concealed in food packaging

Police in Northern Ireland seized suspected cannabis, cocaine and ketamine concealed within food packaging. Photograph: Supplied by PSNI.

Police in Northern Ireland have arrested a 28-year-old man after seizing suspected cannabis, cocaine and ketamine with an estimated street value of €7.9 million.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland’s (PSNI’s) search of a premises in the Mallusk area of Newtownabbey was conducted on Monday morning in cooperation with the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau as part of the Joint Agency Task Force.

The suspected drugs were contained in food packaging, including in cans purporting to contain olives.

The 28-year-old was arrested at the scene and detained on suspicion of being involved in the supply of Class A and Class B controlled drugs.

READ MORE

PSNI Detective Inspector Conor Sweeney said the force believes the drugs seized were intended to supply various markets across the UK.

“It is not difficult to imagine the harm that would have been caused by this volume of drugs being dealt on street corners within our communities to vulnerable people, children and those with addictions issues,” he said.

The inspector said it is also not hard to picture the “mayhem that the organised criminals behind this would have wreaked with the millions of pounds of profit they potentially stood to make”.

“I am delighted the drugs have been removed from circulation and that this income stream has been denied to the criminal network,” he said.