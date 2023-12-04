Two men due to appear before courts over €8m heroin, aircraft seizure

The €8 million of heroin which was seized at Weston Airport. Photograph: An Garda Síochána/Twitter

Two men arrested after heroin valued at €8 million was seized, and a light aircraft impounded, last Friday are due to appear before the courts on Monday. The men, who are middle aged and both from Hungary, were due before a hearing at the Criminal Courts of Justice in central Dublin following the joint Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue operation last week.

The drugs seizure was made at Weston Airport, which is located between Leixlip, Co Kildare, and Lucan, Co Dublin. The drugs haul is the largest seized by gardaí this year.

One man was arrested after being found on the plane and the other was detained close by in a 4x4 vehicle, which has also been seized. Gardaí found the drugs in bags on the plane before midday.

The arrest of the men, and the seizure of the heroin and impounding of the aircraft, resulted from an intelligence-led operation.

Gardaí also liaised with international law enforcement and with the Maritime Analysis Operations Centre, which coordinates operations aimed at combating international drug smuggling.

Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly, of the Organised and Serious Crime section of the Garda, said on Friday the operation underlined the importance of international law enforcement co-operation.

“This is a hugely significant seizure of heroin, and the importance of disrupting criminal networks supplying this type of drug into our communities has been reinforced by the recent wave of overdoses in Dublin city centre,” he said. “Worldwide, law enforcement agencies are seeing an increasing use of general aviation, non-commercial flights, to smuggle drugs.”

The drugs are believed to have been smuggled into Ireland by a family-based gang from west Dublin, which has accrued significant wealth through heroin dealing.