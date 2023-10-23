Man (70s) arrested after gun seized in west Dublin

A man in his 70s was arrested on Sunday afternoon following the discovery of a gun in Dublin.
Gardaí attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) carried out the search in the Saggart area of west Dublin during which a handgun was seized along with a quantity of ammunition.
The firearm will now be sent on to the ballistics section of the Garda Technical Bureau to be analysed.
The man, who was arrested at the scene, has since been released from Garda custody.
A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, and the investigation is ongoing.