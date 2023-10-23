Crime & Law

Man (70s) arrested after gun seized in west Dublin

Gun and ammunition were found during search in Saggart, west Dublin, on Sunday

A Garda photograph of the handgun seized in west Dublin. Photograph: Garda Press Office

Conor Pope
Mon Oct 23 2023 - 10:25

A man in his 70s was arrested on Sunday afternoon following the discovery of a gun in Dublin.

Gardaí attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) carried out the search in the Saggart area of west Dublin during which a handgun was seized along with a quantity of ammunition.

The firearm will now be sent on to the ballistics section of the Garda Technical Bureau to be analysed.

The man, who was arrested at the scene, has since been released from Garda custody.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, and the investigation is ongoing.

Conor Pope is Consumer Affairs Correspondent, Pricewatch Editor and cohost of the In the News podcast

