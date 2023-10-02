‘By the way, you’re forgiven’: Dublin vicar appeals to thief to return camera

Paul Arbuthnot, the vicar at St Ann’s Church on Dawson Street, has appealed for the return of the camera, used to live stream services. Photograph: iStock

Gardaí are investigating the alleged theft of a camera from a church in Dublin’s city centre on Sunday.

Paul Arbuthnot, the vicar at St Ann’s Church on Dawson Street, has appealed for the return of the camera, used to live stream services, in exchange for the safe return of the alleged thief’s baseball cap, found in the church following the incident. According to a post on Canon Arbuthnot’s X account, the cap carried a name, written on the inside of the hat.

“To the person who stole the live stream camera from St Ann’s, Dawson Street during Choral Mattins today, you left your baseball cap behind,” Canon Arbuthnot wrote on Sunday.

“If you’d like it back, come and see me. By the way, you’re forgiven. Just bring the camera back and all shall be well.”

READ MORE

To the person who stole the live stream camera from St Ann’s, Dawson Street during Choral Mattins today, you left your baseball cap behind. If you’d like it back, come and see me. By the way, you’re forgiven. Just bring the camera back and all shall be well. — Paul Arbuthnot (@paul__arbuthnot) October 1, 2023

In a further statement released on Monday, Canon Arbuthnot said those at the church were “a bit shocked” by the actions of the culprit.

“We stream our services so that our elderly and infirm parishioners can stay connected with the parish life and not become too isolated.”

The actions of the alleged thief are forgiven, the statement read. “We just want [the camera] back.

“If [they] were to return the camera, that would be the end of the matter. In the meantime, the gardaí at Pearse Street have been really helpful and kind.”

The Anglican church is celebrating its 300th anniversary this month. In centuries past, it acted as the wedding venue for famous historical figures such as Bram Stoker and Wolfe Tone.

“We were hoping to live stream our special service to celebrate our anniversary at the end of the month. Hopefully we’ll have everything sorted by then,” Canon Arbuthnot said, concluding the statement.

“However, this incident won’t stop us being open during the week (Monday-Friday 10am-2pm) where all are welcome to come in, say private prayers, and enjoy a bit of peace in the heart of the city.”