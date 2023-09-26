Half of 18-24 year olds experienced sexual harassment in past year - CSO

Women are almost four times more likely to have experienced inappropriate physical contact (15 per cent) than men (4 per cent), according to the CSO. Photograph: iStock

Half of young adults aged between 18-24 have experienced sexual harassment in the last 12 months, new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

Sexual harassment is defined in the survey as unwanted behaviours that a person may have experienced in their daily life in the last 12 months, which made the person feel offended, humiliated or intimidated.

The findings of the CSO survey, which was published on Tuesday had a sample size of 12,665 individuals, found that overall, one in five adults (20 per cent) experienced sexual harassment in the last 12 months.

Women were over twice (28 per cent) as likely to experience sexual harassment than men (13 per cent).

Overall, younger people reported higher levels of experiencing sexual harassment in the last 12 months, with 50 per cent of those aged 18-24 experiencing sexual harassment, compared with 7 per cent of those aged 65 and over.

Nationally, the most prevalent sexual harassment experience was where remarks of a sexual nature were made while not online - for example, in person, by text, or phone call.

Source: CSO

This included crude or sexually explicit remarks that the person found offensive, humiliating, or intimidating. Overall, 12 per cent of adults experienced this in the last 12 months, compared with 2 per cent who experienced sexual images or videos of them being shared without their permission.

Half of men who experienced sexual harassment in the last 12 months did not disclose their experience, it found.

Women were almost four times more likely to have experienced inappropriate physical contact (15 per cent) than men (4 per cent), the survey found.

The CSO’s publication of the findings on sexual violence in Ireland is the fifth in a series of releases on the subject.

It also found that 3 per cent of adults experienced stalking with fear of sexual violence in the last 12 months. Stalking with fear of sexual violence is defined in the survey as persistent, unwanted actions that a person may have experienced in their daily life in the last 12 months, which made the person fear they were at risk of sexual violence.

Most people (70 per cent) who experienced stalking with fear of sexual violence in the previous 12 months disclosed to someone about the experience.