Garda divisions in Clare and Tipperary merge as part of reform plan

Garda operations in counties Clare and Tipperary will merge from today as part of an ongoing reorganisation of Garda structures.

From today, there will be seven new functional areas across the two counties, replacing the previous Garda districts.

The restructuring is part of the Government’s policing reform programme, A Policing Service For Our Future, which is based on recommendations from the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland.

Under a new operating model, Garda divisions are to be headed by a divisional chief supt, who will oversee four functional areas: business services, performance and assurance, crime, and community engagement.

Garda districts in Clare and Tipperary have now reconfigured as community engagement and crime-functional areas.

Existing Garda stations at Ennis, Shannon, Tulla, Crusheen, Sixmilebridge, Newmarket-On-Fergus, Kilrush, Kilkee, Kilmihil, Kildysart, Ennistymon, Miltown Malbay, Corofin, Lisdoonvarna and Ballyvaughan will form Clare’s Community Engagement Area.

Communities served by gardaí based at Killaloe and Scariff stations will become part of the East Clare – Tipperary North Community Engagement Area. The new community engagement areas of Tipperary South and Tipperary Central will operate from Garda stations in those areas.

Clare and Tipperary’s Divisional Headquarters are based in Ennis, Co Clare, under the command of chief supt Colm O’Sullivan

Earlier this month the Garda Commissioner ordered a review of the implementation plan that resulted in the reconfiguration of some three-county divisions, taking into account demographic changes since 2018 when the first proposals for change were mooted, as well as projected tends in the coming years.

The review considered the number of incidents of crime in the divisions, operational and community needs and well as Garda staffing and accommodation needs.

The three-county Divisions reviewed were: Laois/Offaly/ Kildare; Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow and Donegal/Sligo/Leitrim.

Under the revised divisional structures, these divisions will now be reconfigured as Waterford/Kilkenny; Kildare/Carlow; Laois/Offaly; Sligo/Leitrim and Donegal.

New structures are already in place in six divisions: Limerick; Kerry; Cork city; Galway; Dublin Metropolitan Region South Central and Mayo/Roscommon/Longford.