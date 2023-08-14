Crime & Law

Woman (50s) found dead in house in Co Limerick

The body was discovered just after 5pm on Monday in Newcastle West

The scene is currently being preserved for technical examination.

A woman in her 50s has been found dead at a home in Co Limerick on Monday afternoon, gardaí have confirmed.

The body was discovered at approximately 5.10pm on Monday at a residence in Templegreen in Newscastle West.

The body remains at the scene at this time and the scene is currently preserved for technical examination.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

A garda spokesman said no further information is available at this time.

More to follow.

