Gardaí appeal for information on Limerick drive-by shooting last week

Gardaí carried out searches on an unrelated matter on Wednesday morning. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Gardaí issued a fresh appeal for information Wednesday about a drive-by shooting in Limerick City last week.

At least one shot was fired from a firearm in the vicinity of a number of people in the populated Hyde Road and Childers Road area, around 1.15pm, Sunday, June 4th.

A statement released by gardaí Wednesday afternoon read: “Gardaí in Limerick are appealing for information following the discharge of a firearm in Limerick city on Sunday, 4th June 2023.”

“The incident occurred at approximately 1.15pm at Hyde Avenue/Childers Road in Limerick. No injuries were reported and there have been no arrests at this time.”

“Investigating Gardaí at Roxboro Road Crime Office are seeking to speak with any witnesses who were in the vicinity of Hyde Avenue, Hyde Road, Childers Road and other surrounding areas between 1pm and 2pm on Sunday, 4th June 2023.” “Any persons who may have information or any road user with dash-cam footage is asked to contact the Crime Office at Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 – 214 342, the Public Office at Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 – 214 340, or the Garda Confidential line on 1 800 666 111.”

A Garda source confirmed a car was used in the June 4th gun attack.

Gardai did not release a description of the car.

Meanwhile around a dozen or so Gardai including uniformed members and plainclothes officers from the city’s detective units combed areas along Hyde Road this Wednesday morning.

Gardai closed off a section of Hyde Road near Colbert Railway Station as the officers conducted searches in the area for about an hour.

A garda spokesman said the ground searches were not connected to the June 4th shooting.

Gardai have been asked for comment regarding this morning’s searches.