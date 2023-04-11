‘She deserved to be safe and protected’ — Limerick vigil honours life of Geila Ibram

People turned out in Limerick on a wet Tuesday evening as a mark of respect for slain Geila Ibram. Photograph: Rachel Petticrew

Just a stone’s throw from where Geila Ibram died violently in Limerick city locals gathered on Tuesday evening to remember the 27-year-old one week on from her death.

Candles, flowers and pictures were brought to a vigil at Steamboat Quay on a wet and windy evening by those wishing to pay their respects to the Romanian mother, who arrived in Limerick just a few weeks ago.

Ms Ibram died after suffering several stab wounds at a property on Dock Road, Limerick city, on the afternoon of April 4th.

“Even though many of us in the community did not know her, she was a woman who had come to Limerick and she deserved to be safe and protected in our city,” said local Social Democrat Cllr Elisa O’Donovan.

Kate Nestor, Beth Dunphy Murphy and Nicole Dunphy at the Vigil in Limerick for slain Geila Ibram. Photograph: Rachel Petticrew

Liz Lynam (right) and Niamh O' Mahony also turned out for the Limerick vigil. Photograph: Rachel Petticrew

Many of those in attendance said that more needs to be done to protect sex workers and migrant women in Ireland.

“One woman is too many. And this happened in broad daylight when many of us were just going about our business,” said local woman Evie Murphy. “The vulnerability of sex workers and migrant women needs to be taken into consideration. Violence against women is happening all too often and it needs to stop.”

Sinn Féin TD for Limerick city Maurice Quinlivan said that Ms Ibram’s death “is not the Limerick we know. My heart is with her family having to travel over from Romania to University Hospital Limerick to identify her body.”

On Friday, April 7th, a man was arrested in Northern Ireland in connection with Ms Ibram’s death. He was subsequently charged with murder before a Belfast court on Saturday.

Habib Shamel, an Afghan national, is due to appear before the courts again via video link on May 2nd.