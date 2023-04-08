Man appears in court charged with murder of Geila Ibram in Limerick

A 32-year-old man has appeared before a Belfast court charged with the murder of Geila Ibram in Limerick city.
Ms Ibram, a 27-year-old woman from Romania, was found dead at a residence on Dock Road in Limerick on Tuesday.
Habib Shamel, an Afghan national, appeared before court via video-link charged with her murder.
The court heard he had been in Ireland since October 2022, and had applied for asylum.
READ MORE
Nicolas Cage on playing Dracula: ‘You supplant one addiction – like alcohol or heroin or sex – with blood and we can relate to that’
David McWilliams: There is a mismatch between what Irish people believe is happening and what is actually going on
When asked whether he understood the charge against him, he confirmed through an interpreter that he did.
A detective sergeant told the court that Ms Ibram had been stabbed “numerous times” and that the attack resulted in the defendant injuring his hand.
The district judge refused the man bail, calling the charge “a very grave offence”. – PA