Two arrested as suspected cannabis grow house is raided in Co Mayo

The suspected grow house, located in the Killala area of Co Mayo, was discovered on Friday evening.

Two men have been arrested following the discovery of a suspected grow house at a location in the Killala area of Co Mayo.

Suspected cannabis plants with an estimated value of €432,800 were seized by gardaí during the search on Friday evening.

The drugs seized will now undergo further analysis with Forensic Science Ireland.

Gardaí said two men, one aged in his 30s and the other in his 20s, were on Saturday detained at a Garda station in the west of the country under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The seizure forms part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris last July.