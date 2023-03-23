Kerry babies timeline: Two arrested almost 40 years after death of ‘Baby John’

Joanne Hayes leaving the Kerry Babies Tribunal. In 2020, she and her family secured declarations from the courts and the State that all findings or wrongdoing made against them by the tribunal were unfounded and incorrect. Photograph: Matt Kavanagh

April 14th, 1984: The body of a baby boy is discovered on White Strand beach in Cahersiveen, Co Kerry. The infant had 28 stab wounds. He is named “Baby John”.

May 1984: Joanne Hayes is arrested by gardaí in connection with the death of the child, while her family is accused of concealing the birth of a child.

October 1984: All charges against Ms Hayes and her family are dropped. They accuse gardaí of having forced them to make false confessions.

Late 1984: A tribunal of inquiry, known as the Kerry Babies Tribunal is established to investigate how Hayes was charged with murder and her family with concealment. It is conducted by the then Mr Justice Kevin Lynch.

1985: After Ms Hayes, then 25, is publicly cross-examined over five days on the stand, the tribunal’s report mostly exonerates gardaí and finds Ms Hayes was not the mother of the baby on the beach. However, it makes other claims against Hayes and her family, which the family says are untrue, not supported by any evidence and purely speculative.

2017: Ms Hayes is ruled out as the child’s mother following a DNA test.

2018: Ms Hayes receives apologies over her treatment from then taoiseach Leo Varadkar on behalf of the State, and then acting Garda commissioner Dónall Ó Cualáin. An Garda Síochána announces a review into the death of Baby John.

December 2020: Ms Hayes and her family secure declarations from the courts and the State that all findings or wrongdoing made against them by the tribunal were unfounded and incorrect. The family share in a €2.5 million damages pay out.

September 2021: The remains of Baby John are exhumed in order to extract a DNA sample.

March 23rd, 2023: Two people, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s, are arrested in the Munster region on suspicion of the murder of Baby John.