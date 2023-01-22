Man arrested after elderly patient is killed in Cork hospital

Gardaí have arrested a man for questioning after an 89-year-old patient was allegedly beaten to death during a violent assault in a ward in Cork City hospital earlier this morning.

The incident happened in a general medical ward at the Mercy University Hospital in Cork City centre around 5.30am when a patient in his 30s allegedly attacked his fellow patient.

The 89-year-old, who was from Churchfield on the city’s northside, suffered serious injuries in the assault and was pronounced dead at the scene by a doctor from the hospital.

It’s understood that the pensioner’s body remains at the scene which has been cordoned off pending an forensic examination of the area by a garda technical team.

Gardaí have requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office and it’s expected that Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margot Bolster, will carry out a postmortem on the deceased later.

It’s understood that the assault may have been witnessed by other patients in the ward who raised the alarm and that nursing staff may also have witnessed the assault on the elderly man.

“There are a lot of very distressed people as we gather that some other patients were in the ward at the time and some nurses may also have seen what happened,” said one garda source.

Gardaí arrested a 32-year-old man, who was also a patient at the Mercy University Hospital, at the scene on suspicion of murder and he was brought to the nearby Bridewell Garda station.

The man, who is also from Churchfield, is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardaí to detain suspects for up to 24 hours before they have to be charged or released.

Gardaí say that they do not know at this point whether the deceased and the suspect were known to each other before their hospitalisations and this will form part of their investigation into the killing.

They are also trying to establish a motive for the attack and hope to speak to others in the ward to try to establish if there had been any prior interaction between the deceased and the suspect.

A spokesman for the Mercy University Hospital said the hospital expects to be in a position to issue a statement later.