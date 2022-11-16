Gardaí investigating claims tenants falsely imprisoned in dispute over unpaid rent

Garda sources said that while the allegations made were criminal in nature, the inquiry was in its infancy as the man at the centre of the formal statement of complaint had not been interviewed. File photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Gardaí have launched an investigation into allegations that two tenants at a house were falsely imprisoned in their home as part of a dispute over rent due to their landlord that had gone unpaid. The Irish Times understands the incident at the centre of the inquiry occurred in Co Kildare on Monday.

The man against whom the allegations were made was due to give a statement to investigating gardaí before the end of the week. Informed sources said he was expected to strongly deny falsely imprisoning anyone or committing any criminal offence.

It is alleged that two tenants were living in a rented property in Co Kildare when a dispute emerged between them and their landlord over what is claimed was unpaid rent.

One of the tenants has alleged he was in the house, with the person he shared the house with, when he was falsely imprisoned by a man demanding the rent be paid. The tenant who has made the allegation claims he managed to leave the house and raised the alarm around midday on Monday.

In reply to queries, Garda Headquarters at the Phoenix Park in Dublin confirmed members of the force “responded to reports of an alleged incident of false imprisonment” at the location in Co Kildare at around midday on Monday. “There have been no arrests made at this time. Investigations are ongoing,” the statement added.

