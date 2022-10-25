Man (30s) wounded in Tallaght shooting

The scene of the shooting has been sealed off for examination by members of the Garda Technical Bureau. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien / The Irish Times

A man has been wounded in a Dublin gun attack on Tuesday evening.

The attack took place on Donomore Crescent, Tallaght, Dublin 24, just before 6.30pm.

The man in his 30s he has been taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

The injured man had previously been warned his life was in danger and was the target of at least one botched murder attempt. However, the precise reason why he has been targeted again was still under investigation.

READ MORE

“A man in his 30s was treated at the scene for an apparent gunshot wound and taken by Ambulance to Tallaght University Hospital. His injures are not thought to be life threatening,” Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin, said in a statement.

The scene of the attack has been sealed off and the investigating team in Tallaght Garda station has appealed for anyone who was in the area around the time the shot was fired to come forward.

No arrests had been made by Tuesday night and the scene of the shooting remained sealed off for examination by members of the Garda Technical Bureau.