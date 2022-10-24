Gardaí suspect man (60s) found dead in Dublin was assaulted

Gardaí say the man’s injuries and the circumstances around his death are “unexplained” and have appealed for any witnesses to come forward. File photograph: iStock

Gardaí investigating the death of a man who was found on a west Dublin street in the early hours of Saturday morning suspect he was wounded during an assault.

The victim was found on the Old Navan Road in Mulhuddart, Dublin 15, at about 2.50am, with what appeared to be stab wounds.

The man, believed to be a foreign national, was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken by ambulance to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, where he was pronounced dead.

The scene was sealed off in the early hours of Saturday and all the resources of a homicide inquiry were committed to the case as investigating gardaí awaited the results of a postmortem.

Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin, said last night the postmortem had been carried out, though the results of that examination were not being released for “operational reasons”. A spokesman declined to say if the death was being treated as a homicide.

Gardaí said the man’s injuries and the circumstances around his death were “unexplained”. It is understood the main line of inquiry is that the victim died from assault injuries, including suspected stab wounds.

The man’s remains were taken to Dublin City Mortuary for the postmortem examination. The scene where he was found was also sealed off and secured overnight.

It underwent a forensic examination by the members of the Garda Technical Bureau on Saturday and through Sunday, with the location remaining sealed off late on Sunday night.

Anyone who was in the area of Blanchardstown Road North, the Old Navan Road or Blanchardstown Shopping Centre and surrounding areas between 12am and 3am and “observed any activity which drew their attention” has been asked to come forward by the investigation team at Blanchardstown Garda station. They are particularly keen to speak to any road users, with a special appeal to taxi drivers, who may have recorded dashcam or other footage.