Man held over Tallaght killings knew victims and is suspected of prior violence

The man gardaí suspect killed eight-year-old twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley and their 18-year-old sister Lisa Cash at their family home in west Dublin at the weekend knew the victims all their lives and is believed to have committed other family-based violence in the past.

The chief suspect, who is in his 20s, barricaded himself into the house on Rossfield Avenue, Brookfield, Tallaght, after going there late on Saturday night and attacking his victims, all of whom he knew.

A fourth sibling, a 14-year-old boy, managed to escape, apparently by jumping from an upstairs window, injuring himself in the process.

The suspect had barricaded himself into the house by the time gardaí, firefighters and paramedics arrived at about 12.30am on Sunday. However, gardaí forced their way into the property, by which time large crowds had gathered on the street, looking on in shock.

Gardaí eventually overpowered the suspect, who violently resisted them, after a range of so-called “less than lethal” weapons were discharged.

The Irish Times understands a Taser stun gun, pepper sprays and smoke grenades were used by members of the Garda Armed Support Unit who eventually brought the scene under control and took the suspect into custody. However, Chelsea, Christy and Lisa had already died of multiple stab wounds.

A body of one of the children was recovered from the ground beneath a window.

Their mother, a woman in her 40s, has been released from hospital and was on Sunday night being supported by her family, gardaí said.

Local sources said the suspect had been asked to leave his own home in the area in recent months after a violent incident and had been staying with a relative nearby. After being arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning he was taken for questioning to Tallaght Garda station. His period of questioning was suspended on Sunday to allow for him to be psychiatrically and medically assessed.

Gardaí were also trying to determine if he had been under the influence of drugs or other intoxicants on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Neighbours who witnessed much of the incident say the house had been barricaded from the inside and the man could be seen at an upper window holding one of the younger children.

Members of the Gardai at the scene on Rossfield Estate, Tallaght, Dublin on Sunday. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

‘Deeply saddened’

Christy and Chelsea, who had their first holy communions in May, had just progressed from the local St Brigid’s junior school and were 3rd class students in St Aidan’s senior national school.

In a statement, St Aidan’s said it was “deeply saddened by the event that occurred over the weekend. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the deceased. As a school, our priority will be to take every step to ensure that the needs of our students and their families are met, at this challenging time.

“We will be providing support to pupils and school staff to help them deal with this tragedy and have requested the support of the National Education Psychological Service.”

It is understood the National Educational Psychological Service has been in contact with the school.

St Aidan’s Community School said psychologists from NEPS, counsellors, the school’s pastoral care team and relevant staff would be present at the school from Monday morning “to assist all students affected”.

“At this time, as a school community, we will do all we can to assist and offer comfort to anyone in our community that needs help,” it said in a statement.

The incident unfolded over a period of at least an hour and was said to have been witnessed by dozens of people including children who knew the siblings. Neighbours said they had been woken by loud screaming, emergency services sirens, a Garda helicopter and searchlights.

Local Cllr Charlie O’Connor said he was “personally so shocked” and called for trauma counselling services to be provided to the community.

“It is an event that is going to affect many, many people. We have to reach out to the community and support them in any way we can.”

Cllr Dermot Richardson, who lives locally, and attended the scene on Sunday, called for people to stop sharing video footage of the incident on social media “out of respect for the family and the local community as well”. He said: “If you have footage, please pass it on to the gardaí.”