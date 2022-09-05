Man held after killings of Cash-Cawley siblings previously investigated by gardaí

A man in his mid 20s being questioned following the violent killings of the Cash-Cawley siblings in Dublin at the weekend has been investigated by gardaí for a series of crimes in recent years.

In one such incident, gardaí were called to the scene of an alleged assault of a woman by the suspect. The scene of that alleged assault, on a woman he knew, was close to where eight-year-old twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley and their 18-year-old sister Lisa Cash were murdered at the weekend in their home on Rossfield Avenue, in Brookfield, Tallaght.

However, while gardaí launched an investigation, the alleged assault never progressed to the point where the suspect faced charges in court. Often such cases do not progress for a wide variety of reasons, including lack of evidence or because victims or witnesses choose not to give the statements required to ground a prosecution.

The Irish Times understands the suspect is currently before the courts on a theft-related charged alleged to have been committed in central Dublin. It is alleged he was threatening and abusive towards staff at the business and was also accused of taking the same approach to gardaí when they arrived at the scene.

Security sources said the suspect is not regarded as a major criminal figure, adding the behaviour he came to the attention of gardaí for was often chaotic and abusive or threatening and often when he was believed to be intoxicated.

The man is believed to have been asked to leave his own family home due to his alleged chaotic and abusive behaviour. He has also had a number of other addresses around Dublin in recent years.

It is understood he had spent some time living with a relative in west Dublin of late but on Saturday night went to the Cash-Cawley home on in Tallaght where Lisa Cash was babysitting her twin siblings, Chelsea and Christy, while their mother was out.

Gardaí were called after reports of a violent disturbance in the house that continued until about 12.30am on Sunday. The suspect is alleged to have barricaded himself into the property, and went into the attic. The Garda Armed Support Unit who attended the scene forced their way inside and discharged a number of non-lethal weapons, including a stun gun, before overpowering the suspect and arresting him.

Gardaí investigating the murder scene in west Dublin where eight-year-old twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley and their 18-year-old sister Lisa Cash were murdered in their family home. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

However, Lisa, Chelsea and Christy were found fatally wounded and efforts to save them were not successful. It is understood Lisa was discovered in the hallway of the property while the young twins were on the ground outside the house. They were below the upstairs windows and gardaí believe they were thrown from the house after being stabbed.

Lisa had also been stabbed while a fourth sibling, a 14-year-old boy, managed to jump out of an upstairs window and escaped. The boy injured himself in the process and required hospital treatment, though his injuries were not life-threatening.

The children’s mother was not in the house at the time but was taken to hospital for treatment. She was said it be very distressed and traumatised and was being supported by family members after being discharged from hospital on Sunday night.

After being arrested at the Cawley-Cash home in the early hours of Sunday morning the suspect was taken to Tallaght Garda station where he was being detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. That legislation allows for a suspect to be questioned for up to 24 hours, at which point they must be charged with a crime or released without charge.

However, the 24-hour period can be suspended if a suspect wants to sleep overnight or requires any form of medical treatment. It is understood the man being held in Tallaght was psychiatrically assessed and medically assessed while in custody.

